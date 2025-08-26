Twin Beech Sewer Pipe Expansion Project Begins

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

CAPACITY UPGRADES CONTINUE



The contractor began installing new, larger sewer pipe from the new lift station on Twin Beech Road around the corner and up the hill to Section Street where it will connect with one being installed on Section Street -- leading to the treatment plant north of city hall.

Hemphill Construction was low bidder for about $6.4 million (including engineering cost).

Expect periodic road closures in the area.

City's statement: "On Monday, July 21, our contractor will begin installing pipe on Twin Beech Road and working toward S. Section Street. Once they cross over Heard Road, there will be a closure on Twin Beech Road between Heard Road and S. Section Street."