Latest Plan For Roundabout Completion

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Flowerclock roundabout.



SUBJECT TO CHANGE



The city has announced the latest plans of contractor Asphalt Services for completing the new roundabout: the intersection will be closed for several days beginning Tuesday morning for paving.

Previous plans to have it mostly-completed by Labor Day never worked out -- and working overnight to minimize traffic disruption did not either.



DAYTIME CLOSURE TIMES



Tuesday, September 16 – Thursday, September 18, 2025; 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily

• Closures will begin after the morning rush hour (8:30 a.m.) and will reopen by 4:00 p.m.

ahead of evening traffic.



• Work is expected to take three days, though the contractor may complete it in just two

days.



• Following the final closure, traffic will be fully open on Scenic 98, N. Section Street, and

Triangle Drive.



• All work is weather dependent.



This closure allows crews to complete milling, grading, and paving in the northwest quadrant of

the new roundabout. Drivers are urged to use caution, watch for workers and equipment, and

follow all posted detours.



