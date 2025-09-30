New Downtown Doughnut Shop To Open Saturday





PARLOR DOUGHNUTS

The new Parlor Doughnuts at 51 S. Church Street will have its grand opening this weekend, according to a company announcement: Saturday at 8 AM.



Parlor Doughnuts is a craft doughnut and coffee shop known for its famous Layered Doughnuts™ , which have a unique, fluffy texture that has been compared to a croissant or brioche. The company was founded in Evansville, Indiana, in 2019 and has since expanded to multiple locations nationwide.

The building was once the historic Church Street Inn for many years; two restaurants operated there in recent years, after extensive remodeling.

The airplane bungalow style home, built in 1923, is referred to as the Irwin/Sandoz/Jones house: originally the home of the J.S. Irwin family.