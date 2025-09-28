New Morphy Drainage Basin Issues Arise

HEAVY RAIN CAUSED FAILURE



A small dam/weir recently installed across the city's Morphy Avenue regional drainage basin failed during last weeks heavy rain; the new barrier was over-topped and breached in two places by the rising water.

The barrier was installed primarily to help keep the aerator in the south segment from clogging with mud, according to city engineer Johnson.

Storm water entering the deepest (south) part of the basin from roads and parking lots is designed to relieve and spread into the upper basin (north side) during heavy rains.

Some modification to the height of the berm and overflow connecting pipe may be needed.

