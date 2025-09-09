New Rock Creek Bridge Erosion Worries

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

ROCK CREEK PARKWAY



A 2019 project to stabilize erosion in Rock Creek at the Rock Creek Parkway bridge has failed in places; the city is planning repairs to protect bridge supports as well as its adjacent sewage pump station, according to sources at city hall.



Seven years ago, Streamline Environmental Llc. was awarded $677K for the creek bed stabilization project, completed in 2019; debris (logs) stuck in the creek since then may have been responsible for the new problems there.

No cost estimates have been mentioned for the new repairs yet.

A new commercial office building has been proposed for adjacent property, northwest of the bridge.







