New Preservation Commission Plans For Future

September 2025 HPC meeting.







ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY



The city's new historical preservation commission reviewed its accomplishments during its first year and planned for the next year during its monthly meeting last week.

Chairman Mara Kozelsky said two new members with relevant professional experience may be coming on board soon to help -- and proposed forming a new advisory committee of some sort to help as well.

She also cited a new historical tourism study underway, progress to becoming a certified local government and a potential new demolition review process for historic properties in the city (before a demolition permit can be issued).



Becoming a certified local government would allow more incentives for property owners to preserve, but still needs the city council to adopt more legislation to fully participate (National Park Service certification).



The council also still needs to approve the new demolition review ordinance, to put it into effect.



A local History Day is being planned in some local schools schools as well, with a contest/prize to promote historical interest there.





