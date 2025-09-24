Representative Fidler To Seek Second Term

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





COOKOUT TO SUPPORT FIRST RESPONDERS



During a cookout she and the Alabama Forestry Association sponsored in support of first responders Wednesday at the Thompson Hall Fire Station, State House District 94 representative Jennifer Fidler (R, Silverhill) told the Times she will be seeking a second term next year.



She said preparation has already begun for the upcoming legislative session but did not know yet what leadership's priorities may be.

The Alabama Forestry Association (AFA) is a nonprofit organization that represents individuals and companies involved in Alabama's forest products industry