Roundabout Completion Pushed Back

FLOWERCLOCK ROUNDABOUT



City engineer Johnson says he now hopes the roundabout will be mostly-completed for traffic by the end of this month; some concrete work still remains in the southwest segment and then final paving is to be done at night to minimize traffic delays.

Components for street lights are still on order and may take a little longer to install, he added.

Art installations are also under consideration for the center of this -- and other city roundabouts too, according to the mayor.

