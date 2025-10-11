Contractor Defaults on Nature Center Contract

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Remaining exterior work.



WAY BEHIND SCHEDULE



The city council is expected to authorize appropriate legal action Monday against the delinquent contractor that has been remodeling the city's John Martin Nature Center in the new Flying Creek Nature Park for the past year.



The contract was awarded by the council to the J. Payne Organization Llc. of Mobile in August of 2024 and work officially began in late September -- with completion scheduled by July 27, 2025; the city later agreed to extend that until September 7.

A notice of intent to file a claim has already been sent to the Surety Bond Company "to intercede to complete the contract," according to city sources.

Construction barricades were still up Sunday, with construction visibly still-uncompleted in places; temporary portable public toilets were still in use too.



TO BE VISITORS CENTER

The old 5,558 square foot Dyas family residence is being converted into a visitors center for the greater nature park, which opened as planned last July.



The conversion includes new restrooms, air conditioning system, outdoor classroom, disabled access, fire sprinkler system, and other amenities to make it suitable for public use.

Watershed Llc. is the project architect.



Low bidder for construction was J. Payne Org. Llc. for $853K; second lowest was Dyas Construction Llc. for $862K.

Construction begins Oct. 2024.





