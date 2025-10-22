CR 13 4-Laning Planned Eventually

From the LRTP: "A Visionary project is a regionally significant transportation improvement identified as necessary in the Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) but lacks a committed funding source. These projects often have significant price tags, and they typically do not rank high enough in the MPO’s scoring process to be included in the financially constrained portion of the plan. The MPO must reasonably expect to receive enough funding to complete the projects listed in the plan. Unfunded projects exist outside of this constrained plan a “wish list” of needs. The unfunded list of projects (Table 3-9) documents the region’s total transportation needs, beyond what is fiscally possible.

This list to demonstrate the ongoing demand for infrastructure and provide a pool of

potential projects for future consideration. If a new funding source becomes available or a project’s score improves, it can be moved from the unfunded list into the fiscally constrained LRTP...."