Demonstrator Arrested At Weekend Political Demonstration

Saturday's No Kings demonstration.

 

According to Fairhope PD:

"A Fairhope woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest during a protest on Greeno Road on Saturday. Officers were dispatched following complaints regarding traffic hazards in the area. Upon arrival, an officer observed an individual in a phallic costume near the Baldwin Square Shopping Center. The officer approached the woman and requested that she remove the costume, which is deemed obscene in a public setting; however, she refused to comply. Jeana Renea Gamble, 61, of Fairhope, was subsequently charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest, both of which are misdemeanor charges."

 

