Final Day For New 25 Year Road Plan Public Comments

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

 

Fairhope library.

 

Some projects included.

PROPOSED ROAD IMPROVEMENTS 

Friday is the final day to submit comments on the region's new Long Range Transportation Plan, at the Fairhope library or online (click).

Fairhope-area projects include widening of Hwy 181, new tuning lanes on Fairhope Avenue, Twin Beech/Boothe Road intersection improvements, new turning lanes on Hwy 104, Et. al.  

Projects have to appear on this list before becoming eligible for grant funding; the LRTP is updated every 5 years.

 

 


 

 

Anonymous said…
CR 44 (Twin Beech) West bound at 98 North. Needs a right hand turn lane going north from high school. To much congestion.
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Anonymous said…
State legislators need to find funding ASAP or start looking for new jobs next year!
Thursday, October 16, 2025
