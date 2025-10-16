Final Day For New 25 Year Road Plan Public Comments

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Fairhope library.
|Some projects included.
PROPOSED ROAD IMPROVEMENTS
Friday is the final day to submit comments on the region's new Long Range Transportation Plan, at the Fairhope library or online (click).
Fairhope-area projects include widening of Hwy 181, new tuning lanes on Fairhope Avenue, Twin Beech/Boothe Road intersection improvements, new turning lanes on Hwy 104, Et. al.
Projects have to appear on this list before becoming eligible for grant funding; the LRTP is updated every 5 years.
