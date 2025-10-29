Fire Truck Damaged In Crash

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Engine Number 1.



OUT OF SERVICE



The city council approved spending $305K for repair of fire engine number one that was involved in an accident recently.

The right side of the vehicle appeared to be damaged from photos we have seen, but no details of the accident have been released to the public.

An insurance claim has been filed to cover repair costs; there is a $5K deductible according to a city source.



We reached out to fire department chief Ellis and council president Burrell for more information, but have not heard back.

