Historic Downtown Building Demolition Begun

OLD FAIRHOPE HARDWARE
Demolition of the 301 Fairhope Avenue building has finally begun; it was the home of Fairhope Hardware for many years but began as the Single Tax Corporation's 'Peoples Cooperative Store' in 1922. Various grocery and department stores has operated there over the years too.
Owners have not announced current plans for the property but the mayor said recently she thought some kind of hotel would be proposed there again. (A previous hotel proposal never got the city's approval on technical grounds.)
Demolition is expected to be completed before holiday events start next month (ie. Lighting of Trees).
