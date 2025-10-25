Hospital Cardio Services Moving To New Tower

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New Morphy Avenue wing.



EXPANDING TOO



Thomas Hospital wants to relocate its cardiovascular program to the new wing now under construction and build an additional catheterization lab, to keep up with rising demand for services.



The Fairhope city council passed a resolution in support for the state Certificate of Needs Board to approve the move.

A catheterization laboratory, commonly referred to as a cath lab, is an examination room in a hospital or clinic with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualize the arteries of the heart and the chambers of the heart and treat any stenosis or abnormality found.



