Just Another 'No Kings' Day In Fairhope

Greeno Road today.







2000 protests planned today.





GREENO ROAD DEMONSTRATIONS



Demonstrators lined Greeno Road this morning for the city's third 'No Kings Day' demonstration this year, organized by the Indivisible Baldwin chapter of the national Indivisible non-profit organization.

The demonstration was mostly peaceful when we were there, although we did observe several heated exchanges with some passing motorists.



COUNTER PROTEST TOO

Different with this one was a much smaller demonstration by pro MAGA citizens, north of the main one.

Pro Trump demonstrators too.





