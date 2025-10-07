New Bluff Sidewalk Less Steep

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Less inclined.



WORKING WATERFRONT PROJECT WRAPPING UP



A segment of sidewalk being replaced now on S. Mobile Street down to the pier-area should be less steep than the old one, which was difficult to traverse for some pedestrians.

A familiar old wooden staircase that once stood nearby will not be replaced, but a new disabled-friendly one will be put in just south of there.

That one is being prefabricated now and should be installed in pieces by the end of the year, according to city engineers.

The entire WW project should be completely finished by early next year.







