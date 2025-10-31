New Courts Back Open

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





New pickleball.



STIMPSON FIELD



After being closed for about two weeks while the contractor returned to tie up loose ends and repair some defects that were noticed by players (including courts not completely level), the new pickleball/tennis courts at the Mike Ford Tennis Center on Morphy Avenue have reopened.

It is not known yet if anything else remains to be done. The project fell way behind schedule due to issues with subcontractors, we were told.

