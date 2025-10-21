New Courts Need More Work

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Resurfacing needed.



CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT NOT COMPLETED YET



The contractor was back out working on the new pickleball and tennis courts at the Mike Ford Tennis Center on Morphy Avenue this week after it was discovered some were not completely level, according to recreation director White.

Other details of the construction contract awarded last year are still being completed too.

A "grand opening" ribbon-cutting ceremony by the mayor/city council was held last August 14. The project was already way behind schedule then.



From a June 2025 Fairhope Times report:

"Twelve new pickle ball courts have been completed at the Mike Ford Tennis Complex on Morphy Avenue; two new tennis courts are still under construction and a third is still being converted from two existing pickle ball to one tennis court (a net gain of 10 pickle ball and 3 hard-surface tennis).



The project began last October (2024) and was expected to be completed by Spring but problems with a subcontractor caused delays, according to recreation department sources.

American Tennis Courts was the low-bidder general contractor at $601K; full completion expected by the end of summer now."