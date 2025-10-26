New East Side Police Station Site Finally Found?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Behind cart barn.







Possible location.



QUAIL CREEK DRIVE



Mayor Sullivan said recently the city council may decide to locate a new police precinct station behind the golf cart barn at the municipal golf course.

Currently a building at 329 S. Greeno Road is being leased, but property along there and on Hwy 181 is very scarce and expensive now, so this city-owned land may be the best alternative. Rent for the current station building is very expensive too, about $8K per month.



Several years ago the Walmart Corporation indicated they may be willing to donate land behind their store for it, but later walked away from the offer for unknown reasons, according to the mayor.

If the Quail Creek Drive station is eventually built, a new connecting road would likely be constructed over to Windmill Road for better access, she said.

A police station on the east side improves response times on that side of town and provides needed additional office space.

