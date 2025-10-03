New Plan For Fly Creek Channel Dredging





New Dredge plan.







A plan to dredge the Fly Creek channel in partnership with the Fairhope Yacht Club is now out for bidding by contractors; this plan is similar to one considered for a while earlier this year, but ultimately rejected due to higher-than-anticipated cost (over $100K).



Sand on adjacent Mobile Bay beaches is to be replenished, using the dredged material.



Additional funding was included in this year's municipal budget which began Oct. 1st.

The lowest bidder will be awarded the contract per state law.

The channel needs to be dredged about every five years.

Previous dredging.





