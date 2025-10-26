New Plaza's Proposed Name Questioned

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Existing park.



New park design.



'JULWIN'S' SUGGESTED BEFORE



During a recent city council meeting, Single Tax Corporation Director and historian Catherine King questioned the unofficial naming the new plaza to be constructed on the corner of Fairhope and Bancroft Avenues downtown for the adjacent Julwin's restaurant, favoring instead for it to be named for the old Ice Plant/Creamery that originally stood there.

Engineers and contractors for the project had asked the city council last September to provide a name to appear on the standardized construction documents to avoid confusion, and council members present seemed to agree on the Julwin's label; no formal resolution was approved then though.

From the Single Tax Corp. archives: "The Farmers Cooperative Creamery went into default in 1926. A.O. Berglin bought the building (corner of Fairhope and Bancroft) in 1926 for his Fairhope Ice and Creamery Company. (Berglin's company was formed in 1908 and was located at the beach beginning in 1909 until 1926.) The company was family-owned until bought out by Barber Pure Milk Company in 1961. Barber's, doing business as Azalea Dairy Products, closed this Fairhope location in 1963 when operations moved to Mobile."

From a September 2025 FT report:



"During a review of its design, the city council informally decided to name the proposed new pocket park on the NW corner of Fairhope and Bancroft Avenues for the popular adjacent Julwins restaurant, which has been in business there since 1945.



Landscape architect Christian Preus presented his design, which is very similar to nearby Gaston Plaza also designed by Preus and constructed in 2024.

A common name is needed to appear on various construction documents, according to city engineer Johnson.



Bids could be solicited and construction begun by next April -- and be finished in four months according to Preus. Cost is estimated to be about $300K.

"Creamery Corner" was being discussed at one time too, after an earlier business there.

The city council will have to pass a formal resolution at some point naming it."

1925 photo.





