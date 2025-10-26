Revised Baldwin School Student Growth Numbers

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Oct. BCBE work session.



FOR SHORT TERM ONLY



During last week's Baldwin County School Board work session, Gis Manager/demographer Michael Malm presented revised projected K-12 student growth numbers over the next 2 years based just on housing construction activity already underway. (During their meeting last month he provided 10-15 year projections of everything that was approved -- started or not -- which were much higher.)

FAIRHOPE FEEDER PATTERN

Malm said 12 housing development projects are now underway in the Fairhope East Elementary school attendance zone, with about 300 new students expected there; the big Fairhope Falls and Harvest Green East subdivisions providing the most. (See the Fairhope school zones below.)



Fairhope West Elementary can only expect about 13 new students though; only 7 new developments are being constructed there. He said neighborhood areas along the bay area were generally populated by retirees and others without kids, hence the lower figure there.

J. Larry Newton south of town should expect at least 21 new students -- with 4 new subdivisions currently under construction; these numbers could go higher he added.



Overall, the entire Fairhope feeder patter should prepare for about 330 more students, Malm predicted.

ONE NEW SCHOOL NEEDED HERE



As he did last month, the figures justified a new school in the east area, generally the north east side of town (see map below).

Available land in that area is scarce and expensive he reiterated; at least 20 acres is needed for a school (for the standard 1,200 students).

BALDWIN COUNTY OVERALL

Malm said he greatest need for a new school will be in Foley, the fastest growing municipality in the state according to recent statistics.with Fairhope, Spanish Fort and Daphne next in that order; but land in Foley is also scarce and expensive.

Overall, about 2,500 students should be expected countywide in the coming years.



Malm: "Foley and Fairhope should be our priorities."

School Superintendent Ellie Tyer observed the trend in Fairhope seems to be that mostly "little kids" are coming and then moving away later (less pressure on middle and high schools).



Fairhope elementary school zones.







Fairhope East projections.









