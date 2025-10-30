South Beach Park Reopens

October 30, 2025.

WATERFRONT RENOVATION PROJECT WINDING DOWN

After being closed for over a year for construction, the new south beach park reopened today leaving only a new handicapped-friendly bluff staircase to complete the $10+ million renovation mostly-funded by a federal grant using EPA environmental fines imposed for the 2010 BP oil spill in the gulf.  (aka RESTORE grant). 

Oil never actually reached the Fairhope waterfront but a protective boom was installed here and the economic impact was significant. 

The new stair-ramp could take until next February to complete, due to component procurement issues.

Repairs to finger piers on the main pier are a separate project (different contractor) and will take a little longer too.


Aug 23, 2024 project begins.


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

