Another Water Well Pump Fails

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Well #9



ACROSS FROM WALMART



Another city water well has experienced a pump mechanical failure: well number nine at treatment plant two behind the tank tower next to Walmart on E. Fairhope Avenue.



Utility department engineer Noel Berry suspects an impeller failure, but it will have to be removed and examined to confirm that.

The city council is expected to authorize repair during its next meeting; there is no emergency since there is ample water supply in cool-season months -- and new well capacity was added recently.

Well #2 nearby -- and well #8 at treatment plan #1 about a mile west experienced similar failures earlier this year; #2 has already been repaired, but #8 is still being worked on by the contractor (a temporary pump was installed there).



Well pump #4 on CR 3 also failed in 2024 - and was repaired.

CAUSES NOT IDENTIFIED?

Councilman Burrell had asked for investigations into specific causes for the frequent failures; we reached out to him for comment but have not heard back.















