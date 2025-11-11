Another Water Well Pump Fails

Well #9

ACROSS FROM WALMART

Another city water well has experienced a pump mechanical failure: well number nine at treatment plant two behind the tank tower next to Walmart on E. Fairhope Avenue.

Utility department engineer Noel Berry suspects an impeller failure, but it will have to be removed and examined to confirm that.

The city council is expected to authorize repair during its next meeting; there is no emergency since there is ample water supply in cool-season months -- and new well capacity was added recently.

Well #2 nearby -- and well #8 at treatment plan #1 about a mile west experienced similar failures earlier this year; #2 has already been repaired, but #8 is still being worked on by the contractor (a temporary pump was installed there).

Well pump #4 on CR 3 also failed in 2024 - and was repaired. 

CAUSES NOT IDENTIFIED?

Councilman Burrell had asked for investigations into specific causes for the frequent failures; we reached out to him for comment but have not heard back. 




 

 

 

Anonymous said…
I would attribute it to heavy use. Lower aquifers = more work. Water experts say otherwise. A product of over development.
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Anonymous said…
Aquifers r in good shape. Lots of rain here in S. Baldwin!
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Anonymous said…
Lower aquifers? Really?
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Anonymous said…
maybe they just need some more grease?
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
