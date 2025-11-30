Beach Restoration Project Beginning Soon

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

North Magnolia Beach.



Phase 2 stabilization plan.



CONTRACTOR SELECTED



The long-talked-about restoration fix for the north end of Magnolia Beach (at Pier Street) that is subject to heavy erosion should be getting started early next year, according to city engineers.

It will be a two-phased project with relocation and replacement of the familiar black plastic Pecan Street storm drains first -- then beach re-nourishment and installation of the rock breakwaters as a phase 2.



The portable restrooms will finally be replaced with permanent ones as well; the parking area could get a makeover similar to White Avenue Park later, according to one source.

The boat ramp will have to be closed at times during the construction.



Low-bidder Chris Brewer Construction will do the phase 1 storm drainage work for $545K; Thomas Industries Inc. the restrooms for $99K.

The contract for phase 2 has not been awarded yet; bids are still being solicited from contractors.







Phase1 drainage plan.









