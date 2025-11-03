City's Famous Street Performer Gettting New Venue?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Possible new venue?



FLOWERCLOCK ROUNDABOUT ALMOST READY



Some motorists are anticipating first appearances of Julianna Brown aka the city's original 'Dancin' Queen' street performer at the new Flowerclock roundabout when it officially opens in coming weeks; the large grassy knoll there seems likely to provide a natural stage for such things. (Some impersonators have been sighted around town too recently -- see photo below.)



Brown is frequently sighted on other city roundabout especially the one at the Fairhope Avenue/CR 13 intersection (photo below), as well as other places around town. (See her interesting story here.)

She also authored a book about her experiences: 'Finding My Light.'



Such activities are considered another form of protected free speech under the first amendment of the U. S. Constitution, according to legal sources.



(While carrying signs in public is allowable too posting them in flowerbeds like in the photo is not, per city ordinance.)



ART WORK COMING TOO?

Some type of public art is being considered for he grassy knoll in the center there too, according to the mayor.

COMPLETION TIMELINE STILL UNCERTAIN

Contractor Asphalt Services had 300 days to complete the project according to their contract with the city (began early March): final paving, installation of street lighting, pavement striping, and signage are some remaining of the items.

All connecting roads are passable now, except for Veterans Drive (still closed Sunday 11/2)



CR 13 roundabout earlier.









