Culver's Restaurant Back Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Proposed design.







Proposed location.







PLANTERS POINTE SHOPPING CENTER



After an earlier plan was turned down over parking issues (January 2025 Board of Adjustments), a new site plan for a Culver's restaurant on lot number seven of the Planters Pointe shopping center on Hwy 181 is up for approval during the planning commission meeting's next week.

Fairhope Land, Llc. is the owner; and Kadre Engineering the engineer.

City planning staff is recommending conditional approval this time; the planning commission has final say though.



Culver's history: "In 1984, Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig’s parents George and Ruth, opened the very first Culver's in the family’s beloved hometown of Sauk City, Wisconsin, and began serving ButterBurgers® and Frozen Custard. Craveable as our signature combination is, the Culver family knew right away that although the business is centered around the food, it is really about the people. While folks can vividly recall the first time they bit into a ButterBurger or tasted a scoop of rich, creamy Fresh Frozen Custard, it’s our way of welcoming guests that truly makes Culver’s delicious."









Site plan.





