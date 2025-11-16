ESMPO Sidewalk Project Completed

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

North end.

 

Fairwood Blvd.

 

FEDERAL GRANT

An Eastern Shore MPO project to construct sidewalks on Blue Island Street (between Fairhope and Gayfer Avenues) -- and on nearby Fairwood Boulevard to Jan Drive has been mostly-completed.

Total cost was about $1 million, with $800K coming from the FY 2023 Federal Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) with the required 20% match of $200K from the city.

Preliminary engineering cost was for $83K provided by the city too.

 

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

