Fairhope Library Funding Matter Drags On

Edited to add more comments.



November APLS meeting.



FUNDING STILL WITHELD

After a motion by APLS place 1 board member Ron Snider was made to restore the Fairhope library's state funding failed (about $41K per year), the APLS board decided to delay the matter until their next meeting.

Snider argued he thought Fairhope was in compliance with the APLS policies -- as they interpreted them on the local community level. Two voted to restore the funding; there were three against and two abstentions.

Snider said considering there are 226 libraries in the state, "it is not the role of this board to second guess local libraries' decisions ... for local communities."



Chairman John Wahl said he took personally comments made by Fairhope Library Board Chairman Randall Wright in the media recently about state board members not really intending to read all the books involved, and said he needed more time for the 10 books in question.

Board member Angela Stokes also questioned the process itself and wondered if a new way to go about it may be in order for statewide consistency, perhaps with a new administrative review sub-committee of some sort. Wahl thought the idea had merit.



FAIRHOPE'S FUNDING USED ELSEWHERE



Wahl said a recent media report the APLS board voted to use funding elsewhere was inaccurate; the allotted time frame to use last years available money (FY 2025) had automatically expired administratively. All funding in question now is for next year, FY 2026 which began on Oct 1.

Fairhope library director Robert Gourlay and Board Chairman Randall Wright attended the meeting but did not speak.















