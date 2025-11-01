Historic House Being Renovated

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Renovations have begun to the Slosson/Stapleton house at 51 N. Bayview Avenue in the city's Bayfront Historic District. Remodeling includes removing the porch and adding a bedroom and a "bonus" room; also a detached garage with a second floor studio are planned, according to permits.



This is site 78 in the BHD; an American Foursquare design, according to the latest historic district survey (2015).

From Wikipedia: "The American Foursquare is an American house vernacular under the Arts and Crafts style popular from the mid-1890s to the late 1930s. A reaction to the ornate and mass produced elements of the Victorian and other Revival styles popular throughout the last half of the 19th century, the American Foursquare was plain, often incorporating handcrafted "honest" woodwork. This architectural vernacular incorporates elements of the Prairie School and the Craftsman styles. It is also sometimes called Transitional Period."



An American Foursquare is Key features include a low-pitched hip or pyramidal roof, a large central dormer, and a wide front porch. Inside, the layout is divided into four rooms on each floor, with a central staircase."

NEW OWNERS



Current owner is Chadrick Williams of Sumrall, MS. according to county land records; Patricia Stapleton was the owner for many years before, until March 2025.

SLOSSON ORIGINAL OWNER



Edwin Slosson was the original owner, according to historical documents; his family moved to Fairhope from Silverhill in 1910. His brother Eugene lived nearby; they operated a machinist workshop in back, on the property.



Edwin fought for the Union in one of the last battles of the Civil War in the Mobile area; and was wounded here. He moved his family to Silverhill in the 1880s from Illinois.







2015 photo.







Original Slosson family.













