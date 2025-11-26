Airport Runway Ready For Bigger Planes

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
RENOVATIONS CONTINUING
The main runway at the city's Sonny Callahan Airport at 8600 CR 32 has reopened with an increased weight capacity; some other upgrades are continuing through January.
Airport Authority's Latest Update:
Updates at Fairhope Airport (CQF)
Please review the following operational updates and important project milestones:
Runway 1/19 will reopen with an upgraded weight capacity of 89,000 lbs on November 25, 2025 at 1200.
Runway 1/19 will have temporary non-reflective markings and no grooving. Permanent reflective markings and grooving will be added in January.
Taxiway A will be closed for several days the week of December 1 to remove temporary shoulders.
Runway lighting will be available beginning 11/25, while taxiway lighting remains under construction.
The East and West Ramps are currently being re-sealed. Please avoid all barricaded areas.
FBO hours, effective 11/25: 0700–1900.
Touch-and-go and pattern work restrictions will remain in place until taxiway work is completed, due to the need for back-taxiing.
General reminder: Please be mindful of prop wash during run-ups and avoid blasting hangars.
