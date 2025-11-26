Airport Runway Ready For Bigger Planes

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 


 

RENOVATIONS CONTINUING

The main runway at the city's Sonny Callahan Airport at 8600 CR 32 has reopened with an increased weight capacity; some other upgrades are continuing through January.

Airport Authority's Latest Update:

Updates at Fairhope Airport (CQF)

Please review the following operational updates and important project milestones:

  • Runway 1/19 will reopen with an upgraded weight capacity of 89,000 lbs on November 25, 2025 at 1200.

    • Runway 1/19 will have temporary non-reflective markings and no grooving. Permanent reflective markings and grooving will be added in January.

  • Taxiway A will be closed for several days the week of December 1 to remove temporary shoulders.

  • Runway lighting will be available beginning 11/25, while taxiway lighting remains under construction.

  • The East and West Ramps are currently being re-sealed. Please avoid all barricaded areas.

  • FBO hours, effective 11/25: 0700–1900.

  • Touch-and-go and pattern work restrictions will remain in place until taxiway work is completed, due to the need for back-taxiing.

  • General reminder: Please be mindful of prop wash during run-ups and avoid blasting hangars.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

