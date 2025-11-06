New American Legion Clubhouse Completed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|700 S. Mobile Street.
|Members' first meeting.
POST 199 NOW IN SERVICE
After almost six months of construction, post commander Dale Taylor and officers conducted their first meeting in their new $1.2 million clubhouse/office at 700 S. Mobile Street Thursday evening: a certificate of occupancy was just issued by the city earlier in the day. (Their adjacent main building was heavily damaged by hurricane Sally in 2020.)
Access will be for members-only for the time being, until the public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday November 14 at 2 PM -- followed by other family-friendly public events over the weekend.
PARADE SATURDAY
The post will have a float in the city's annual Veterans Day parade this Saturday in downtown Fairhope at 10 AM. (The city always holds its V-day parade on the Saturday before the official day, Tuesday.)
Later, a team from the post will participate in the annual Kiwanis' 'Best of the Bay Gumbo Championship' Cookoff fundraiser as well at the Halstead Amphitheater at 11 AM. (Advance tickets here - click.)
TRADITIONAL VETERANS DAY CEREMONY TUESDAY TOO
Also, the traditional Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the post on November 11 at 10AM , followed by a BBQ.
|Parade route.
