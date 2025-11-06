New American Legion Clubhouse Completed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

700 S. Mobile Street.







Members' first meeting.



POST 199 NOW IN SERVICE



After almost six months of construction, post commander Dale Taylor and officers conducted their first meeting in their new $1.2 million clubhouse/office at 700 S. Mobile Street Thursday evening: a certificate of occupancy was just issued by the city earlier in the day. (Their adjacent main building was heavily damaged by hurricane Sally in 2020.)



Access will be for members-only for the time being, until the public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday November 14 at 2 PM -- followed by other family-friendly public events over the weekend.



PARADE SATURDAY



The post will have a float in the city's annual Veterans Day parade this Saturday in downtown Fairhope at 10 AM. (The city always holds its V-day parade on the Saturday before the official day, Tuesday.)



Later, a team from the post will participate in the annual Kiwanis' 'Best of the Bay Gumbo Championship' Cookoff fundraiser as well at the Halstead Amphitheater at 11 AM. (Advance tickets here - click.)



TRADITIONAL VETERANS DAY CEREMONY TUESDAY TOO



Also, the traditional Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the post on November 11 at 10AM , followed by a BBQ.





Parade route.













