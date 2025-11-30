New Coffee Shop Coming To N. Hwy 181 Too?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Proposed location.



'7 BREW FAIRHOPE'



If some technical issues can be worked out, a new drive-thru coffee shop could be locating on lot number five in the new 'Planters Pointe' shopping center on Hwy 181 (aka 'Publix' north).

Brew Horizons Llc is the applicant. Issues with strom water, lighting and landscaping compliance with city regulations still need to be resolved with the city's planning commission.

The company already has stores in Daphne, Foley, and Mobile.

Company history:



"7 Brew was born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone. We dreamed of serving premium coffee in record time and making new friends while we’re at it. The dream came alive with our first “stand” in Rogers, AR and our 7 original coffees.

Today, we’re cranking out all kinds of custom-hand crafted drinks in different locations throughout the country.

7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand. It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere. It’s contagious and it’s changing the drive-thru coffee industry."