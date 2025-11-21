New CR 13 Recreation Master Plan Proposals

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Proposed Phase 1 in color.







November 2025 Recreation Board.



RECREATION BOARD MEETING



Recreation consultants Gonzalez-Strength and Associates, Llc. presented their conceptual master plan for the city's 114 acres on CR 13 (at CR 32) during the Recreation Board's November meeting.

The proposal was the result of surveys/input from the public and other stakeholders over the past year as part of a market study for the city's future recreational needs.



Consultants are recommending a new multi-use sports complex with a 80/20 percent mix with emphasis on local recreation needs; but possible commercial use was left as an option for the future at the south end of the property along CR 32 too ("sports tourism?").

MULTI YEAR IN PHASES

As presented, phase one would be on about 40 acres at the north end and may include two multi-use artificial-turf fields (soccer, football, etc.), softball fields, various outdoor courts, a new indoor facility (courts, basketball, etc.), dog park, picnic area, playgrounds, walking trials-- and parking spaces for each venue as well as room for limited RV parking for events (10 spaces).

Future phases could include an aquatics center, baseball fields and supporting commercial activities on the south end (two 100-room hotels, restaurants, etc.).

A sightly different Master Plan B version was presented as well (different commercial area design). Commercial activity could help finance the entire project, according to consultants.



CITY COUNCIL MUST DECIDE

Next steps will be for the city council to review and vote to approve the proposal as presented (or make changes) and then authorize more detailed engineering drawings.

Funding sources for construction would have to be designated in order to proceed, according to the mayor. She said there may be some grants available to help -- or through other programs like 'Innovate Alabama.'

Councilman Robinson told the Times later he liked the plan, but wondered where the funding would come from.



Sports areas.



Plan A.











