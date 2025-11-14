New Legion Clubhouse Opened To Public

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

AMERICAN LEGION POST 199



State Representative Fidler watched as mayor Sullivan and post commander Taylor cut the ribbon this afternoon officially opening their new $1.2 million clubhouse to the public -- after being closed for six months construction. (Proceeds from kitchen and bar sales help fund veterans services there.)



Their adjacent 100+ year old building was severely damaged by hurricane Sally in 2020 -- and members decided to build a smaller clubhouse for club activities and member services -- while still planning to refurbish the old one when/if funding becomes available.







