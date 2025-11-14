New Legion Clubhouse Opened To Public

Posted by Publisher on

Ribbon-cutting ceremony.

 

AMERICAN LEGION POST 199

State Representative Fidler watched as mayor Sullivan and post commander Taylor cut the ribbon this afternoon officially opening their new $1.2 million clubhouse to the public -- after being closed for six months construction. (Proceeds from kitchen and bar sales help fund veterans services there.)

Their adjacent 100+ year old building was severely damaged by hurricane Sally in 2020 -- and members decided to build a smaller clubhouse for club activities and member services -- while still planning to refurbish the old one when/if funding becomes available.





Anonymous said…
When are they going to admit the old100 year old building is a tear down
Friday, November 14, 2025
