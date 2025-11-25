New Plan For Downtown Demolition Site

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New boarding house plan.



301 Fairhope Avenue site.



'FAIRHOPE BOARDING HOUSE'



The city's Planning Commission will consider a new site plan application for .2 acres in the downtown central business district where the Fairhope Hardware/Peoples Cooperative building was just demolished.

The proposal by owner Sildi, Llc. is for a 26 room boarding house, med spa, and restaurant with a roof top terrace. (There would be one permanent resident manager.)



WAV is the architect and S. E. Civil the engineer.

An earlier plan last year with a 27 room hotel (below) never gained the city's approval for technical reasons, including lack of required parking.



City planning staff is still recommending denial for this one as well, on similar technical grounds; the planning commission is the final authority in such matters.

Staff recommends denial due to conflict with the required loading zone and gas meter, impact of the scale of the project on the surrounding neighborhood, and concerns with the increase in traffic caused by the intensity of the use.



BOARDING HOUSE VS. HOTEL?



The main difference between a boarding house and hotel is that they are usually for more long-term stays (vs. hotels) and include in-room amenities like cooking, according to various legal references.

Previous hotel plan not approved.





