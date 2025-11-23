New Point Clear Golf Course Community Starting Construction

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

CR 3.







Monk Road entrance.







LANDSCAPE CHANGING



Site preparation/drainage work has begun for the new 18 hole 'Point Clear Golf Club' and 300+ lot planned residential development south Monk Road straddling CR 3.

The Baldwin County Commission gave the go-ahead for the project earlier this year in county planning district 26 and district 17.

Water, sewer, and gas utilities will be provided by city of Fairhope; electric by Riviera (Foley).



From a July, 2025 FT report:

"... development on property owned by James McKean (and adjacent owners) at 15675 CR 3 up for preliminary approval during the next county commission meeting.

Out of the project's total 547 acres, 310 are in County Planning District 26 west of CR 3 -- and 237 acres in District 17 to the east which still is un-zoned.

91 acres on the west side are to be rezoned to RSF-1 as well as a PRD (Planned Residential Development) with a conceptual site plan for 126 lots and a golf course being engineered by Jade Consulting; the Daniel Realty Corporation is the developer.

310 lots in total are proposed for both sides of CR 3 (184 east and 126 west); the project will be developed in phases.



Water, sewer, and natural gas will be provided by city of Fairhope and electricity by Riviera Utilities (Foley)."

The Daniel Corporation is the developer.

Master Plan.





