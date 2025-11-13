New Pt. Clear Bank to Open Early Next Year

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





AMERIFIRST BANK



The new Amerifirst branch bank with drive-thru at 17008 Scenic Hwy 98 in Pt. Clear plans to open in Febraury of 2026.

AmeriFirst Bank was formed in June 1997 by the merger of the American National Bank and the First National Bank, both independent community banks located in Union Springs, Alabama. These two banks were successfully merged into what is now known as USAL Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for AmeriFirst Bank ... . A locally owned and operated Bank, AmeriFirst Bank has offices in Union Springs, Montgomery, Prattville, Lee and Escambia County. The main office is located at 8165 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36116.

Vision Bank operated a branch at the same location for a while about 10 years ago.

