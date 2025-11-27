New Southside Water Tank Becoming Reality

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

One possible design.

TANK NUMBER SIX

Engineering proposals are being solicited for the design and construction of a new 2 million gallon water tank south of town on Wagoner Road (west of Greeno Road, west of the airport) where a "test" water well was installed earlier this year. 

Property is to be provided to the city by the developers of a large new golf resort community just starting construction there. 

Besides a new production water well, a new water treatment plant will be needed there too, as well as a 24" pipeline to Greeno Rd.

Cost has been estimated at around $6 million; a $2 million federal grant has been applied for.

The city has five tanks now to store water and maintain adequate pressure, especially for fire protection.


New golf resort project.


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
Realtors and chamber of coms dream come true. Hundreds of more DR Horton houses coming to sell!
Thursday, November 27, 2025
