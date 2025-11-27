New Southside Water Tank Becoming Reality

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

One possible design.



TANK NUMBER SIX



Engineering proposals are being solicited for the design and construction of a new 2 million gallon water tank south of town on Wagoner Road (west of Greeno Road, west of the airport) where a "test" water well was installed earlier this year.

Property is to be provided to the city by the developers of a large new golf resort community just starting construction there.

Besides a new production water well, a new water treatment plant will be needed there too, as well as a 24" pipeline to Greeno Rd.



Cost has been estimated at around $6 million; a $2 million federal grant has been applied for.

The city has five tanks now to store water and maintain adequate pressure, especially for fire protection.







New golf resort project.





