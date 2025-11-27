New Southside Water Tank Becoming Reality

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|One possible design.
TANK NUMBER SIX
Engineering proposals are being solicited for the design and construction of a new 2 million gallon water tank south of town on Wagoner Road (west of Greeno Road, west of the airport) where a "test" water well was installed earlier this year.
Property is to be provided to the city by the developers of a large new golf resort community just starting construction there.
Besides a new production water well, a new water treatment plant will be needed there too, as well as a 24" pipeline to Greeno Rd.
Cost has been estimated at around $6 million; a $2 million federal grant has been applied for.
The city has five tanks now to store water and maintain adequate pressure, especially for fire protection.
|New golf resort project.
