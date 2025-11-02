New 'Timothy M. Kant Rose Garden' in Full Bloom

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

'TIMOTHY M. KANT FOUNTAIN AND ROSE GARDEN'



The cooler, dryer weather is producing spectacular blooms at the city's refurbished rose garden on the bay; a resolution was passed last June by the city council naming the area for the city's first horticulturist and former mayor (1985-2016).

Kant oversaw the design/construction of the original fountain and garden in the mid-1980s; a year-long renovation of the entire pier park area has just concluded.

