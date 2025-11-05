Office Warehouses Planned For N. Hwy 181

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

Hwy 181 site.


Plan.

 

NOVEMBER 6 BALDWIN PLANNING COMMISSION 

The applicant Mike McElmurry is requesting a Planned Unit Development/ Commission Site Plan (CSP) approval to build an Office Warehouse with four units to be leased. The subject property encompasses +/- 1.13 total acres and zoned B-2, Local Business District. The adjacent parcels are designated for commercial purposes.

The applicant has requested a subdivision variance from the provision of Article 6, regarding the open space and usable space for commercial development. In addition to the subdivision variance, the applicant has also submitted a request for a Highway Construction Setback appeal from section 5.4(g) 2. Minor arterials require a 100-foot setback from the centerline of the right-of-way. The applicant has provided verification from ALDOT supporting the highway construction setback appeal.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
Is the address publicly known and can be known to the public?
Wednesday, November 05, 2025
Publisher said…
9972 Marketplace Lane ... where it intersects with Hwy 181.
Wednesday, November 05, 2025
Post a Comment