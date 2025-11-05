Office Warehouses Planned For N. Hwy 181

The applicant Mike McElmurry is requesting a Planned Unit Development/ Commission Site Plan (CSP) approval to build an Office Warehouse with four units to be leased. The subject property encompasses +/- 1.13 total acres and zoned B-2, Local Business District. The adjacent parcels are designated for commercial purposes.

The applicant has requested a subdivision variance from the provision of Article 6, regarding the open space and usable space for commercial development. In addition to the subdivision variance, the applicant has also submitted a request for a Highway Construction Setback appeal from section 5.4(g) 2. Minor arterials require a 100-foot setback from the centerline of the right-of-way. The applicant has provided verification from ALDOT supporting the highway construction setback appeal.