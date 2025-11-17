Proposed New Look For Welcome Center

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New welcome center facade.







'ENVELOPE REPLACEMENT' PROJECT COMING



A rendering of the proposed replacement of the exterior of the city's downtown Welcome Center with conventional siding and a front porch area was presented for consideration at a city council meeting recently.



The original EIFS siding (aka "plastic" stucco) on the 20+ year old building leaks, allowing moisture penetration inside -- which is especially problematic since the adjacent museum uses the upstairs for collection storage.

The city council will still has to approve the design and award construction funding, probably early next year.













