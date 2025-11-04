Rock Creek Pipe Replacement Underway

New sewer pipe (black).

 

Rock Creek

DAMAGED WATER/SEWER PIPES

Replacement of the water and sewer mains under Rock Creek at the US 98 bridge has started; the replacement became necessary when it was discovered sections of the buried pipes had become exposed by erosion in the creek bed area; the water line was shut down last Spring after discovering it was leaking.

The new sewer pipe has already been installed under the creek -- and the drilling for the new water pipe was to begin this week, according to W/S department manager Morefield.

Contractor is low-bidder Underground, Inc. for $534K.

(Another leaking water main was replaced last year --- under nearby Fly Creek.)

 

South Drive intersection


 


Anonymous said…
Nothing lasts forever
Tuesday, November 04, 2025
