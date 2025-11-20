Searching For More Water in Barnwell

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Barnwell Recreation complex site.







WELL DRILLING UNDERWAY



Morrow Water Technologies Inc. has begun drilling a test water well at the city's Barnwell Recreation Complex just south of Scenic Hwy 98.

This is the fourth of five test wells to be drilled. All of the previous ones have found water and are currently being evaluated for use as production wells. Two new production wells are anticipated.

O'donnell and Associates, Llc. of Mobile is assisting (geologists).

