Silverhill's New Water Tank Completed

Painters were putting the finishing touches on the rapidly-growing town of Silverhill's new 250K gallon water tank tower on CR 49 just south of Hwy 104 today.



A new water well and treatment plant are being constructed below it as well.

Federal American Rescue Plan (aka covid recovery) grants helped to finance both.

Hundreds of new houses are being constructed in the area.

The town is expected to officially become a city after the 2030 census.

