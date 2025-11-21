Water Well Nine Repair Started

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

Water well #9

PUMP FAILED LAST WEEK

The water pump at well number nine (in back under the Walmart tank tower ) has been removed and it appears a temporary one installed (submersible pump at reduced capacity).

A similar failure occurred at well number eight last summer (about a mile west); repairs are still underway there.

We have asked about any commonality of the mechanical pump failures -- but received no reply.  The city utility engineer said it may be an impeller failure, when asked about a week ago.

The city council will have to authorize funding for final repairs at an upcoming meeting.



Pump being removed last week.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Post a Comment