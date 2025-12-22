46 KVA Power Pole Replacement Project Continues

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Greeno Road.



ELECTRIC UPGRADES CONTINUE

Birmingham-based Gridco, Inc. has begun replacing power lines and poles along Greeno Road as part of the $2.2 million 46 KVA transmission line “looping” project — to increase the city electric system’s capacity and reliability.

Power lines are to be relocated to the north side of Morphy Avenue in the vicinity of the hospital as well.

The new lines will directly connect all of the city’s electrical substations, to insure reliable service to all parts of town in all conditions.

This is the final phase of a $12+ million system-wide capacity upgrade begun in 2019.