Another Bank Coming To Town

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

300 MAGNOLIA AVENUE



Nashville, Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial Partners is opening a branch on Magnolia Avenue in downtown Fairhope.

The company is merging with Synovus Bank, effective January 1st according to various media reports.



From their website:

" ... our three founders ... sat down with a blank sheet of paper to design the exact bank they would want as employees and clients ... focused on people ... It relied on local decision-making and a geographic focus instead of lines of business. It was full service to meet every client need. It treated everyone with respect and had a culture that attracted the best of the best. It was a place where people looked forward to coming into work every day and that bred loyalty in its clients.

Pinnacle strives to be the best, and in metric after metric, our clients tell us we are. And we get there by staying true to our origins as a David up against the Goliaths of big banking."