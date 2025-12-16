Artificial 'Eagle Reefs' Come Loose

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

South beach park today.



Installed here in Dec. 2023.



WASHED UP ON SOUTH BEACH



Two of the 14 artificial reefs purchased by the city and and installed by non-profit organizations under city piers two years ago to help purify the water came loose and washed up on south beach during recent storms. They had been installed under the small wooden pier about 100 yards to the north in December of 2023 (north of the main pier).



The project (click) began as an Eagle Scout project by Troop 147 scout John Shell of Mobile who built 150 personally. It was named 'Eagle Scout Project of The Year' by Scouting Magazine in 2024 (click).

The University of South Alabama and 'Partners for Environmental Progress' non-profit became partners later as well.



Cost was under $5K for the city to purchase all of them according, to media reports from the time (click).

It is not known yet if any of the 12 others have come loose too -- or if/when repairs will be made.





